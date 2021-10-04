Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCFLF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

SCFLF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

