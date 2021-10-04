Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $119.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBGSY shares. HSBC downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

