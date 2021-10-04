Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Scholastic by 93.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.