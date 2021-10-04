Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,603. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $379,254.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,254.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,899,566.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,252 shares of company stock worth $17,039,074. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

