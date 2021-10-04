Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

