Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,938 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Scientific Games worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scientific Games by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $86.11 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

