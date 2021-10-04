Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 513 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,980.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,097,000 after buying an additional 756,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $126,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

