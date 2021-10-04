Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 633 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $155.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

