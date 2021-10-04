Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $243.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.