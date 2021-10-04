Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $96.57 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

