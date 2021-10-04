Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 231,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 134,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $154.33 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $163.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

