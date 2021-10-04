Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $202.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

