Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $130.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

