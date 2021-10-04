Scotia Capital Inc. Has $818,000 Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $118.37 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.52.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

