Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $275.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $217.02 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

