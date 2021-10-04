Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,542 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,195,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.12 million. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

