Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,279,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,919,000 after buying an additional 236,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $249.27 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

