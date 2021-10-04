Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 978 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

