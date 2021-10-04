Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,909 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,314,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 91,381 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

