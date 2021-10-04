Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 829,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,906,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,355,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,051,000 after acquiring an additional 226,520 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $112.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

