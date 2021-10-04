Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $150.65 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

