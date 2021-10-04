Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,769 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $49.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

