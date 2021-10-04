SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.58. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 148,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

