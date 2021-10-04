Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,956. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

