Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $3.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 123,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,470,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

