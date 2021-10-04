Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

