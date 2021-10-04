ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $632.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $621.38 and a 200-day moving average of $551.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.34, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.