Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. SES has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

