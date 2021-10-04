SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 109,541 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 525.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of Domtar worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Domtar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

UFS stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

