SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 81,303 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 359.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

