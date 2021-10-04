SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

