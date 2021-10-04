SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $8.72 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,644,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $130.42 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

