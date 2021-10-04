Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,940 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 24.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

