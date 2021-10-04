Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 720 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 67.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IAA by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IAA by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,482,000 after purchasing an additional 252,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $55.81 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

