Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,390 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.31 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

