Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

