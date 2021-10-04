Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Wabash National worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 746.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.