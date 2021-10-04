Shell Asset Management Co. Has $707,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC opened at $101.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $5,228,356 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

