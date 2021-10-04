Shell Asset Management Co. Has $750,000 Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

