Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

