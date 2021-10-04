Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

