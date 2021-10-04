Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $3,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $83.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

