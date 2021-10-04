Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

