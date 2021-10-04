Shelton Capital Management Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 117,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 288,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $145.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

