Shelton Capital Management Has $5.45 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $201.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.