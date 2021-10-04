Shelton Capital Management Purchases 4,804 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

