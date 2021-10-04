Shelton Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,565,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.38 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

