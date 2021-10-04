SHIBA INU Price Up 55.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $4.33 billion and $2.37 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00099372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00141473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,255.91 or 0.99962715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.56 or 0.06856632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.61 or 0.00689217 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

