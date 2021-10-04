Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 2.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Shopify by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $55.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,295.27. 37,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,494.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,347.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

