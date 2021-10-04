Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declines By 51.1%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 297,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

FAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. 914,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,237. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

